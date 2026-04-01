Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Feeling “Very Ill” Onstage During Moulin Rouge

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Just a few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion was talking about how excited she was to play the first female Zidler in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge. Now, she’s in the hospital after taking ill during a performance Tuesday night.

Per her publicist, Megan is being evaluated at a New York hospital.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” the statement, shared with media, said. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Megan’s hairstylist asked for prayers from her fans.

“Everyone say a prayer for Megan. We are at the hospital,” he said on Twitter.

The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa was in the audience and said they were provided with no explanation when Megan didn’t return and the show was momentarily stopped. She was replaced by a male actor, who apparently excelled in the understudy role, per Loren.

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“Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived,” Lorosa wrote. “The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT… They just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..”stay inside and seated” I asked security if we’re safe .. they told us “for now, we’ll update you if anything changes”

Lorosa’s comment section included one from another theater goer, who echoed her initial good feelings about the performance, saying they attended the show on Sunday night and that Megan was “wonderful.” Megan made her debut last Tuesday, March 24.

She announced that she’d be joining the Moulin Rouge cast last month. Based on the 2001 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, it was itself based on the real-life club in Paris, and later adapted for Broadway. Megan was the first woman to play the role of Zidler who is the club’s owner and master of ceremonies.

See social media’s reaction to her scary hospitalization below.