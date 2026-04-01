Subscribe
Close
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Student Broadcaster Says N-Word During High School Game

Student Broadcaster Makes Monkey Sounds & Says N-Word During High School Game

A student broadcaster at an Indiana High School allegedly used racial slurs during a game and backlash ensued.

Published on April 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball hoop with chain net close-up against blue sky outdoor court detail
Source: Miroslaw Durma / Getty

March Madness is top of mind for basketball fans at the moment, but there are even more controversial moments taking place at the high school level in South Bend, Indiana.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, in early March, Penn High School was playing a basketball playoff game against Riley High School, when a broadcaster at Penn allegedly used racial slurs.

It happened when Riley’s star player, Kelin Webster, who’s Black, was headed to the free throw line, and the Penn student doing play-by-play made monkey noises and said the N-word three times.

His broadcasting partner was shocked and immediately objected, saying, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! … Simon, c’mon now,” and then, “Cut the stream,” which happened seconds later. 

Penn’s principal, Rachel Fry, made a statement the following day explaining that the “language and behavior do not reflect the expectations we have for our students or the values of Penn High School.” Since the district holds students to a higher standard, it is “taking this matter very seriously” and “actively investigating the situation.”

Fry acknowledged that the recording has been deleted to avoid further harm and that the administration has reached out to Riley High School to apologize and to let them know they’re taking the situation seriously.

A few days later, the South Bend NAACP chapter responded after initially thinking the racial mishap was AI-generated, only to be outraged when they discovered it was real. So officials dug into the school’s code of conduct and learned there’s no explicit mention of “derogatory language,” and they want it rectified.

They have two conditions to fix the issue, with one being, “That the student involved and his/her parents be required to research and write a paper examining the harmful impact of racist language on individuals and communities, and present those findings to the SBCSC School Board during a public meeting.”

As well as a task force be created to “examine implicit bias within the school district, assess its impact on students and staff, and recommend meaningful and enforceable corrective measures.”

Social media is rightfully outraged. See the reaction below.

Related Tags

basketball high school racist

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Hip-Hop Wired
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

    'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
    31 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Calling Trump & Pain Pills: The Wildest Moments From Tiger Woods’ Arrest Video

    Comment
    5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom - Previews
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Deontay Wilder’s Insane Story About How His Daughter Was Conceived Leaves Social Media Speechless

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close