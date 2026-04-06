Subscribe
Close
Sports

Dad Mode: LeBron James Scolds Bronny James Mid-Game After A Bad Pass

LeBron James had to course correct midgame when Bronny made the wrong move during a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

LeBron James has more firsthand basketball knowledge than maybe anyone else, so when he sees someone make a bone-headed play, he has no choice but to frustratingly point it out. Even when it’s his own son, Bronny.

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center when Jr. flubbed during the third quarter. 

With just over five minutes remaining and the Lakers trailing by eight, Bronny tried to hit LeBron with a chest pass, but Dallas defender Marvin Bagley III locked him down as both went after the ball, and it went out of bounds.

LeBron immediately shot a look at Bronny and gestured that a bounce pass would have been more appropriate. Then, as Bronny makes his way over to the sideline to inbound the ball, LeBron can be seen scolding him some more.

Bronny would later make up for the blunder by hitting a corner three later that quarter. 

LeBron’s scolding of his son makes sense because he was the de facto leader now that Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the season following a hamstring injury, and Austin Reaves, too, with an oblique strain.

Still, the game didn’t go their way despite LeBron’s 30-point performance as the Mavs won 134-128 because phenom Cooper Flagg went off for 45 points. 

However, it marked only the 25th win on the season for the lowly ranked Mavs. That’s compared to the 50-win Lakers, who are in third place with just a handful of games left in the regular season.

Parenting midgame isn’t the only thing that’s made LeBron feel like he’s the official unc of the NBA, as he recently read a stat that he’s played an estimated 37 percent of all NBA players.

At 41, his recovery is getting tougher too, telling some golfing buddies that he goes to “sleep available for the game tomorrow, and I wake up doubtful game-time decision.”

See social media’s reaction to the on-court father-son moment below.

Related Tags

bronny james lebron james

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Hip-Hop Wired
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Hip-Hop Wired
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

    'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    The Fumble: The NBA’s Jaden Ivey Problem, Gervonta Davis’ Latest Accusations & More

    Comment
    The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
    31 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Calling Trump & Pain Pills: The Wildest Moments From Tiger Woods’ Arrest Video

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close