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Labrinth Left 'Euphoria' Over People Treating Him "Like Sh-t"

Composer Labrinth Left ‘Euphoria’ Over People Treating Him “Like Sh-t” As Fans Roast Season 3 Premiere

After four years, 'Euphoria' returns for Season 3 with a noticeable shift in its music, as composer Labrinth exits the show.

Published on April 13, 2026
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After four years, HBO‘s Euphoria is finally back with its third season premiering Sunday night.

Sure, the show is a bit different with the time jump and no longer enrolled in high school, but some fans may have even noticed a shift in the musical vibe. And that’s because the show’s composer, musician Labrinth, stepped away.

So, before his set at Coachella this weekend and ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Labrinth took to his Instagram Stories to give a very clear explanation for why he’s no longer involved in the show.

“People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it,” the musician wrote.

Labrinth explains that his relationship with HBO is fine; his issue is with one individual in particular.

 “I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool,” he added. “I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like sh-t.”

Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson has received a lot of criticism for how chaotically he runs the show, which even led to Barbie Ferreira leaving after Season 2 and the notoriously naked Sydney Sweeney fighting to keep her clothes on in certain scenes.

In 2022, the Daily Beast published a report where background actors called the set “toxic,” and those in production alleged SAG-AFTRA violations, like not being served food on time or not being permitted to use the bathroom.

Levinson’s alleged issues spilled over to The Idol, a The Weeknd-led show that was just as raunchy and was run so hastily that it was canceled after five episodes.

Labrinth’s departure will be felt since he created much of the show’s score and soundtrack, including songs like Emmy-winning “All for Us,” “Formula,” “Mount Everest,” and the Billie Eilish-assisted “Never Felt So Alone,” which was nominated for a Grammy. 

As Hans Zimmer took over the role for Season 3, Labrinth appears to be over the industry, taking shots at his label and Euphoria back in March, writing, “I’m done with this industry. F-ck Columbia. Double f-ck ‘Euphoria.’ I’m out. Thank you and good night x.”

See social media’s reaction to the drama surrounding Euphoria below.

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