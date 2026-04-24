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Nicki Minaj Is Set To Attend The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The rapper will attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a Fox News guest, cementing her controversial pivot from Trump critic to one of his most vocal celebrity supporters.

Published on April 24, 2026
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President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Nicki Minaj continues her ascent to becoming the president’s favorite rapper, as Minaj will attend the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

According to USA Today, Minaj will be a guest of Fox News, which is throwing its own VIP party before the official dinner on Saturday.  

“The cocktail pre-party at the Washington Hilton will be occupied by other high-profile figures alongside Minaj, including Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk and NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore,” USA Today reports.

Minaj’s position as a staunch MAGA supporter has created controversy among her fans.

Minaj even referred to herself as Trump’s “number one fan. Minaj said in January that she has the “utmost respect and admiration for our president.” 

Many believe that Minaj, a native of Trinidad, newfound administration of the president came in an attempt to secure a Trump “gold card.” The push led many annoyed fans to start a petition after her Turning Point appearance in an effort to get her deported.

Minaj’s about-face came after she once publicly criticized Trump’s immigration policies during his first term. In 2018, Minaj noted that she had come to the U.S. “illegally” as a child, and added that she couldn’t imagine the “horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5.”

But early in Trump’s second term, Minaj’s stance became clearly pro-MAGA. She even joined Trump lackey Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, on her Katie Miller Podcast to claim that her love for the president has subjected her to “bullying.”

“A lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years,” she told Miller. “And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will take place on April 25, but see how social media is reacting to the sheer announcement that she’ll make an appearance below.

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