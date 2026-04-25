Source: Ja Morant/Instagram

The rule bender (and occasional breaker) that he is, of course, Ja Morant had to announce his fourth signature shoe in the most non-traditional way.

Instead of a glossy press release with Nike, 12 went straight to the people with a few shots posted to his Instagram, previewing the Ja 4.

The first shot shows him firmly planting a pair of sneakers on either side of his face as he peers into the distance, and fans were immediately taken aback by the design.

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Sure, the similar elements seen in the past (flipped swoosh, slyly placed ‘A’ in a low-top package) are present, but they’ve been elevated.

At first glance, the Ja 4 looks more like a soccer boot with a textured one-piece upper, with triangular pattern detailing.

Source: Ja Morant/Instagram

The artsy, interpretive ‘J’ and ‘A’ are more prominent than before, with a jeweled swoosh for the ‘J’ and an ‘A’ that’s actually built into the side of the shoe. Its design may even lend to the shoe’s performance, but without an actual Nike description, the shoe’s technical specifications are still unconfirmed.

But what we can pick apart is the rest of the photos in Morant’s dump, including a photo of five colorways.

There’s the one in the initial picture, which looks like a navy base, with soft green accents complemented by a golden swoosh.

Source: Ja Morant/Instagram

Others include a navy-and-sky-blue colorway, a turquoise-and-blue option with a berry-colored swoosh, a bright fuchsia highlighted with gold, and a more subdued black colorway with marbled accents.

For a look in different lighting, he shows them off the lineup in another picture posted to his IG stories with the caption, “can’t be what they say if da swoosh still here.”

Source: Ja Morant/Instagram / Ja Morant/Instagram

Though these are a welcomed update, Morant is keeping the real heavy hitter under wraps because last month, a never-before-seen high-top version of the Ja 4 leaked, depicting a laceless, mesh-covered silhouette.

WWD reports that the Ja 4 is “expected to pair a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole with a ZoomX insole” and include a solid carbon fiber improvement.

The low will remain an affordable $140, while the high will cost $180.

Both are reportedly releasing in the fall, which is a perfect time for Morant, whose days with the Memphis Grizzlies may be over, so it’s only right that he gets a fresh start, franchise-wise, while wearing his new signature sneakers.

As for social media, they’re already on board with the Ja 4s, and judging by Nike hopping in the comments, writing “Don’t Sleep” with a clock emoji, some hi-res pictures could be on the way.

See the reactions below.