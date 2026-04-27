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Lexie Brown Blasts Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

Lexie Brown Blasts Rumors Klay Thompson Cheated On Megan Thee Stallion With Her, Social Media Roasting Continues

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have broken up amid cheating allegations, while Lexie Brown publicly denied rumors linking her to Thompson.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Everyone’s favorite athlete—entertainer couple, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, have called it quits.

Meg made it clear there was trouble in paradise, and social media started drumming up details about why the relationship ended, and somehow landed on the unfounded rumor that Thompson was having a fling with Lexie Brown.

Brown, a WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, immediately hopped online over the weekend to shoot down the rumors that she’s romantically involved with the four-time champion.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” she wrote.

Right now, her attention is focused on the upcoming 2026 WNBA campaign, and she’s getting her reps in during the preseason before things officially tip off on May 8. She signed a two-year contract months ago, and with the new WNBA CBA, and her being an unrestricted free agent after next season, it’s time for her to show and prove she deserves a major payday.

She added, “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

Brown’s statement came via Instagram Stories, just like Meg’s did when she accused the Dallas Mavericks star of being unfaithful, which led her to end things.

“Cheating had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'” her message began. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”??? b-tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

She later confirmed the news to TMZ via her representative, saying she ended the relationship because “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

So now she’s “taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Even though it was her decision, it’s still been a tough few days for her, especially after she was seen turning her back to cry during the curtain call while on stage during her eight-week Broadway run in Moulin Rouge.

See the ongoing social media reaction to the breakup below.

Related Tags

klay thompson Megan Thee Stallion

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