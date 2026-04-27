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Alleged WHCD Shooter Cole Allen's Background Uncovered

Alleged WHCD Shooter Cole Allen’s Home & Education Background Uncovered

As officials probe whether he acted alone, reports about Cole Allen’s faith, career, and online activity raise more questions than clarity about what drove the incident.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

There is more information around the suspected gunman who rushed through a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday in Washington, D.C., and it’s not making the picture clearer. 

According to RawStory, the reported gunman has been identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old former teacher from Torrance, Calif., led a rather ordinary life right up until he allegedly tried to storm the WHCD. 

New details were revealed Monday about the suspected gunman who rushed through a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C., details that journalist Ken Klippenstein described as “unsettling in its ordinariness.”

“Rumors are already swirling that Allen is some anti-Christian zealot aided by a network of left-wing compatriots,” independent journalist Ken Klippenstein wrote in a story published Monday on his Substack.

“Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche says the FBI is looking into whether Allen was operating alone. But who was he, exactly? And what does he represent? The answer, drawn from a copy of his resume I obtained and interviews with people who knew him, is unsettling in its ordinariness.”

According to Klippenstein, Allen attended the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 2017. He would go on to work for a small California-based engineering and defense tech company named IJK Controls LLC. 

Before he attended Caltech, he worked as an intern for a company that made “3D-printed casings for medical devices,” and he also developed his own video games.

“He seemed proud of it,” one of Allen’s former Caltech classmates told Klippenstein. The classmate did not want to use his name. 

According to reports, the president claimed that Allen “hates Christians,” but another classmate who spoke under the condition of anonymity noted that he was a devout Christian.  

“He was pretty prominent at the Caltech Christian Fellowship,” the classmate said.

“If I didn’t see his face eating carpet, I would’ve never believed it,” one classmate told Klippenstein, referencing a photograph of Allen face down in handcuffs inside the Washington Hilton hotel where the event was held. 

A social media account believed to belong to Allen made multiple posts referencing Christianity, including a response to Trump’s sharing of an image depicting himself as a Jesus Christ-like figure.

“There will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name,” the post from the social media account reads. 

See the ongoing reactions to the shooting below.

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