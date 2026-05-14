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Stephen Jackson Blasts George Floyd Joke At Kevin Hart Roast

Stephen Jackson Blasts George Floyd Joke At Kevin Hart Roast: “Everybody Laughing Until Their Family Member’s Murdered”

Kevin Hart found himself at the center of controversy after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about George Floyd during Netflix’s roast.

Published on May 14, 2026
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Hollywood comedy roasts are known to be downright offensive, but in 2026, some jokes just aren’t flying anymore.

That was apparent at Kevin Hart’s Netflix Is A Joke roast over the weekend when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a George Floyd joke directed at Hart.

Stephen Jackson, who was a childhood friend of Floyd, has spoken out over what he deems a distasteful joke.

“One thing about it, you can’t tell people what to be offended by and what not to be offended by,” Jackson said in an Instagram video. “Everybody laughing until it’s their family member that gets murdered, then it ain’t funny.”

He added, “It’s funny when it’s everybody else’s family member, and it’s cool when it’s everybody else’s family member. But when it comes to your doorstep, you want everybody to feel a certain way.”

The All The Smoke cohost says he risked everything in real time when protesting Floyd’s death and invested in his community.

He ended by calling the joke “some clown sh-t.”

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, when he was suspected of a crime, which resulted in police officer Derek Chauvin pinning him to the ground with his knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes, killing him. Chauvin was later convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

His tragic death led to him becoming the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the fight against police brutality, and his dying words, “I can’t breathe,” helped empower it. 

So, Hinchcliffe’s joke, which you can read below, rubbed many the wrong way.

“The Black community is so proud of you. Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard that he can’t breathe.”

The crowd sounded shocked, but when the camera panned to Hart, he was laughing.

Floyd’s family was upset by the joke too, calling Hinchcliffe a “racist comedian.”

Travis Cains, a spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, told TMZ that Hart not protesting the joke is “sad for the culture.”

“We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community,” the statement on behalf of the foundation read. “Let’s try to be a little bit more positive — and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians.”

See social media’s ongoing outrage over the joke below.

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