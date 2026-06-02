Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Announces The Closure Of His Trophy Room Sneaker Store

Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Sneaker store Trophy Room, as we know it, is officially over.

The spot was unique in that it was owned by Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus, which had perks like select accounts and pure cool points from the association.

But now Marcus is entering a new era and has taken to social media to break the news and thank his supporters.

“After careful deliberation & 10 amazing years, I’ve decided to pause & step away from my role at TROPHY ROOM™ to focus on new opportunities that better align with where I am today – both professionally and personally.

I’m forever grateful for an incredible 10-year run, and I’m deeply thankful to all of our customers and partners who made it so special.

Effective Today, June 1st, I am stepping back & retaining the TROPHY ROOM™ Trademark & IP as the store goes through a transition from our brick & mortar experience to exclusively online as a different brand.

I’m excited for a new chapter & new challenges. My time at TROPHY ROOM™ will stay with me forever. I truly appreciate the continued love and support.”

The announcement came in a carousel that also showed off the store’s journey in merch and the perks that come with being Jordan’s heir, like an autographed “Infrared” Jordan 6s and other rare colorways.

Marcus’ announcement comes exactly 10 years after he first opened the store in May 2016 at Disney Springs, the shopping area of Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.

Then, just three years later, the retail store closed, and he embraced an online boutique before another physical shop opened in 2022.

Throughout it all, he kept getting a chance to design rare collaborations of some of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes, including a pair of Jordan 1s that have the same colorblocking as the “Chicago” edition, but instead the red section has a shimmering effect, and the translucent outsole has four stars glowing through. That was when the backdoor allegations emerged, claiming that instead of sneakerheads having a fair shot at grabbing a pair, they were sold to people with connections before the public even had a chance.

Some of the other big Jordan collabs included an Air Jordan 23 to mark the store’s grand opening, a pair of Jordan 1 lows honoring Jordan’s rookie card, and the cult favorite Jordan 16 done up in navy leather.

Marcus appears to be leaving the door open for a return, captioning the post, “Maybe one day I’ll come out of retirement.”

RELATED: Sneakerheads Left Fuming After Marcus Jordan & Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 Release Debacle