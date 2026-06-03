CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Love Island’s Aniya Harvey Proved She’s A Instagram Bombshell

Source: Ben Symons/PEACOCK / Ben Symons/Peacock

The latest season of Love Island just premiered and is already inundating your timeline as the hopeful singles take over Fiji.

The frenzy started last week when the OG cast members’ headshots dropped, and one of the standouts was Aniya Harvey, a Tyrone, Georgia native.

The 24-year-old graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2024, where she studied computer science while juggling being a student-athlete as a member of the Owls’ volleyball team.

Sports run in her blood because her father, Donnell Harvey, was an NBA player, selected by the New York Knicks and later traded to the Dallas Mavericks with the 22nd pick in the 2000 NBA draft. After a few seasons, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets for just a season. Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and the New Jersey Nets until 2005, when he transitioned to an overseas journeyman. For the next 9 years, he’d bounce around to Greece, Turkey, China, and Puerto Rico.

Aniya hasn’t made it clear what her career path will be. Still, she works for her father’s Reconstructing Youth Foundation (RYF), a nonprofit “dedicated to supporting young people through education, health and wellness programs, mentorship, athletics, financial literacy initiatives, and community outreach.”

Her social following is already ballooning to 53,000 with only the season premiere airing, and it’s looking like she’ll be a fan favorite.

For now, she’s focused on finding her ideal match in paradise and wants to be properly “courted” after being single for the last six months.

“No one wants a guy that’s nonchalant, not giving you the time of day,” she says. “You’re giving loser, and no one wants that, and I’ve done the bums.”

While the internet is debating how she looks on Instagram versus on the show, we’re just going to let you know you’re worried about the wrong things.

Get a better look at some of Aniya’s hottest Instagram moments below.