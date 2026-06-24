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Jalen Brunson Releases Children’s Book After Chip

The New York Knicks star wants kids to be inspired by his journey.

Published on June 24, 2026
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  • The book will be released next August, but it is available for pre-order right now.
  • According to the book's synopsis, it depicts a young Brunson trying out various sports, learning about teamwork and character, among other positive traits.
New York Knicks Ticker-Tape Victory Parade in New York City
Gary Hershorn / Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson knows that hard work pays off. The New York Knicks champion and NBA Finals MVP has been shown working hard with his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, when he was a teenager, trying to upgrade his game.

Now that he’s a champion, Brunson wants to show kids how they can excel, too. That’s why he’s releasing a new book, Jalen Plays It All, next year.

“This children’s book is a story about discovering that success doesn’t happen overnight,” Burnson posted. ‘There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up may feel easier than pushing forward. And while basketball was always at the center of my journey, every sport I played helped build the habits, character, and work ethic that made me who I am.”

The book will be released next August, but it is available for pre-order right now.

Brunson, 29, played high school basketball in Illinois, earning a state championship and the title of Mr. Basketball. At Villanova, he teamed up with future NBA stars and future Knicks teammates Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart to bring the school two NCAA championships.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Brunson is a champion again.

In The Book, Jalen Brunson Tackles More Than Just Basketball

According to the book’s synopsis, it depicts a young Brunson trying out various sports, learning about teamwork and character, among other positive traits.

It reads, “In his first-ever picture book, Jalen takes readers on a journey through his childhood, from swimming and football to baseball, tennis, and beyond, in his own words. Along the way, he discovers that success doesn’t happen overnight. There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up feels easier than pushing forward. But with every new experience, Jalen learns valuable lessons about discipline, confidence, teamwork, and perseverance.”

Brunson is excited about his youngest fans finding value in the book.

“I hope kids read this book and realize they don’t have to have everything figured out,” the NBA star said in a statement to People. “Keep trying new things, keep learning, and keep putting in the work. You never know where those experiences might take you.”

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basketball Books children's books Jalen Brunson nba new york knicks

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