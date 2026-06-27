Josh Hart Ripped On Social Media For Celebrating Texas Requirement Forcing Kids To Read Bible Verses In Public Schools

DAVID DEE DELGADO / Josh Hart

Add Josh Hart to the list of people who don’t understand the meaning of the separation of church and state.

The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education voted on Friday to make Bible passages required reading for public school students across the state.

According to GMA, the new required reading list, which will include sections of the Book of Exodus for fifth graders, The Shepherd’s Psalm for seventh graders, and more. passed by a vote of 9-5-1.

Hart, who is still on a high after his New York Knicks ended the franchise’s 53-year championship drought, and is very outspoken when it comes to his religious beliefs, celebrated the decision on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Whoever has ears let them hear,” along with three fire emojis.

Social media was stunned and responded to Hart’s post, wondering if he knew the difference between wanting to learn the word of God and being forced to learn it.

One person wrote in response to Hart’s post, “Honey being forced to read the Bible isn’t a good thing.”

Another user wrote, “Are you dumb?”

MAGA Conservatives Push To End Separation of Church & State Takes Shape

Hart’s post comes as a group of conservatives who call themselves the Religious Liberty Commission visited the White House to push the idea of “bridges” between religion and politics rather than “a wall of separation” as suggested by one of the country’s founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson.

During the meeting, Texas’s Lt. Governor Dan Patrick stupidly claimed that “Separation of Church and state is not in the Constitution.”

With a quick Google search, Patrick would have learned that it’s explicitly stated in the First Amendment to the Constitution.



We hope someone sits Josh Hart down and explains to him that requiring kids of different walks and faiths is not cool, in fact, it’s downright unconstitutional.

You can see more reactions below to Hart’s heada** response and to MAGA Republicans basically indoctrinating kids below.