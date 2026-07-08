Diddy Spotted On Video During His Daily Walk At New Jersey Federal Prison

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Diddy’s been behind bars for the better part of the last two years, and despite being one of the most talked-about court cases in recent history, he’s largely remained hidden from the public, aside from courtroom sketches.

Until now, when he was caught going for one of his daily walks inside New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix.

TMZ obtained footage of the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul from Monday morning that shows him briefly strolling in a cap, white tee, light-colored shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

“We’re told the video was shot around 2 PM — right in the middle of Diddy’s regular outdoor routine,” writes TMZ, with the source adding that “Diddy spends about two hours walking the compound every day, from roughly 1 PM to 3 PM, as long as the weather cooperates.”

He also appears to have wires draped across his shoulder, which aligns with TMZ‘s report that he’s constantly listening to music on his tablet.

The source adds that the cap has also become a fixture, and he spends time “working in the facility’s chapel.”

Diddy’s been spotted in lockup a few other times, including a few shots of him walking around the prison yard in a bright orange beanie, him smiling a few days later, and another time when he was spotted talking to fellow inmate, former NBA player Sebastian Telfair.

Diddy’s time behind bars could be coming to an end soon, now that the idea of Trump pardoning him has been reignited, with a White House official telling CBS, “President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency-related actions.”

Diddy is serving a sentence of about four years in federal prison after he was convicted in 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and avoided the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

His release date was recently moved up from April 2028 to February 2028.

See social media’s reaction to getting a rare glimpse of Diddy’s life behind bars below.