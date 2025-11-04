Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

Diddy and his legal team are doing everything they can to either get him out of prison, serve a shorter sentence, or make his stay a little cushier.

The latest push is an effort to get him freed earlier with a hopefully successful appeal. The only thing is, the justice system moves at a snail’s pace, and his lawyers think it’s so slow that he could finish his four-year sentence before his appeal even gets looked at.

So Combs’ lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, has requested a speedier appeal, which has been granted.

“Appellant move to expedite the appeal on the following schedule: Appellant’s opening brief and appendix due by December 23, 2025; the Government’s brief due by February 20, 2026; Appellant’s reply brief due by March 13, 2026; and oral argument in April of 2026,” wrote U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the motion is GRANTED. Briefing shall proceed on the proposed schedule and argument shall be held as early as April of 2026, subject to the approval of the Presiding Judge,” the ruling said.

Still, just because the appeal will be sped up doesn’t mean it’ll be successful, as his law team argues that he never should have been convicted under the Mann Act because he was having sex with consensual adults, not the century-old connotations that came with the Act. But it still could wind up backfiring, like the several bail attempts and efforts to be released with time served.

The small win comes just days after successfully getting him to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey.

In his first candid prison photo since his September 2024 arrest, a grainy image shows him smiling and hanging out with other inmates in the prison yard. He’s got at least one prior acquaintance behind bars with him, as TMZ has identified one of the men in the photo as former NBA player and fellow New York legend Sebastian Telfair. Telfair is currently serving a six-month sentence for charges related to defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of $4 million alongside Glen Davis, Tony Allen, and others.

Aside from his prison stint, Diddy was also hit with the conditions of a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

See social media’s reaction to the appeal update below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.