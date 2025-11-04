Subscribe
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

Published on November 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy and his legal team are doing everything they can to either get him out of prison, serve a shorter sentence, or make his stay a little cushier.

The latest push is an effort to get him freed earlier with a hopefully successful appeal. The only thing is, the justice system moves at a snail’s pace, and his lawyers think it’s so slow that he could finish his four-year sentence before his appeal even gets looked at.

So Combs’ lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, has requested a speedier appeal, which has been granted.

Related Stories

“Appellant move to expedite the appeal on the following schedule: Appellant’s opening brief and appendix due by December 23, 2025; the Government’s brief due by February 20, 2026; Appellant’s reply brief due by March 13, 2026; and oral argument in April of 2026,” wrote U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson.

 

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the motion is GRANTED. Briefing shall proceed on the proposed schedule and argument shall be held as early as April of 2026, subject to the approval of the Presiding Judge,” the ruling said.

Still, just because the appeal will be sped up doesn’t mean it’ll be successful, as his law team argues that he never should have been convicted under the Mann Act because he was having sex with consensual adults, not the century-old connotations that came with the Act. But it still could wind up backfiring, like the several bail attempts and efforts to be released with time served.

The small win comes just days after successfully getting him to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey.

In his first candid prison photo since his September 2024 arrest, a grainy image shows him smiling and hanging out with other inmates in the prison yard. He’s got at least one prior acquaintance behind bars with him, as TMZ has identified one of the men in the photo as former NBA player and fellow New York legend Sebastian Telfair. Telfair is currently serving a six-month sentence for charges related to defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of $4 million alongside Glen Davis, Tony Allen, and others.

Aside from his prison stint, Diddy was also hit with the conditions of a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

See social media’s reaction to the appeal update below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Diddy

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
Steve Carless

Warner Records President Of A&R Says Beyoncé's Beloved 'Manager' Blue Ivy Convinced Her To Make 'Brown Skin Girl' A Single

Global Grind
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

14 Items
Sports

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals
16 Items
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
20 Items
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close