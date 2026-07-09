Big Tigger’s Wife Arrested In Atlanta On Kidnapping Warrant, Social Media Intervenes

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The messy situation between Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan and his estranged wife Alicia Brown has escalated with Brown’s arrest this week.

Brown, 37, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Maryland, a police spokesman said.

“On July 6, 2026, at approximately 8:46 p.m., the Hart County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO [Be On the Lookout] regarding a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 85,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release issued to the media. “The driver was believed to be wanted on outstanding kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland.”

This stems from the 2019 disappearance of Brown’s then 10-year-old daughter Ailea. The child’s father, Durrell Williams, had been granted full custody of his daughter shortly before her disappearance.

Brown was facing a case of kidnapping in Fulton County, Georgia, as well, but those warrants have been dismissed.

Multiple reports say that the daughter’s disappearance has been classified as a family abduction. Brown has a young daughter from a previous relationship and a 1-year-old son with Morgan. There were two children in the car with her when she was arrested.

Williams says he’s spent years trying to find his daughter. He also told WHUR’s Nina Brown and Joe Clair Afternoon Show that he knows she is alive.

“I can confirm that,” he said. “I’ve always known pretty much what was going on, and to be honest with you, I hate who they have in custody because that’s still her mom. All of this was for nothing. All of this was for absolutely nothing.”

Brown will be extradited to Baltimore County to face felony charges of interference with child custody.

In 2014, Brown pled guilty to reckless endangerment after leaving her then 4-year-old daughter in an SUV in a Maryland casino parking garage. Ailea was left in the car for eight hours with no heat, food, or ability to relieve herself. By the time a security guard discovered her, she had urinated on herself. She told them her mother said she’d be right back.

Brown has made news lately in a series of incidents with Morgan, a veteran radio and TV personality who hosts The Big Tigger Morning Show on V103 in Atlanta. First, Brown posted a photo on social media with a fresh injury to her face and the caption, ‘Ask my husband what happened to my face.’ Then, video surfaced of an altercation that seemed to back up her claims of abuse as Morgan was seen dragging her out of their home after a dispute over equipment.

Related Stories Video Surfaces In Big Tigger Assault Allegations

Morgan was arrested and charged for domestic battery and child cruelty for the incident. He was ordered to stay away from Brown, who was granted an order of protection and sole occupancy of their home.

Brown has alleged that Morgan and his new co-host Francesca Amiker are involved in an affair. Not only has Amiker denied it, she’s suing Brown for defamation in federal court.

A few days later, another video found its way online showing the estranged couple tussling over Morgan’s cell phone. A child is heard recording the footage as the two end up on the floor, with Morgan repeatedly asking for his phone. The child asks them to stop and shouts, “Mr. Tigger, get off of her now!” Then the recording ends.

Morgan has stepped away from his radio show while he goes through the legal process.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” he said in a social media post on V103’s page.

“But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father.

He added, “So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.”

See social media’s reaction to the news below.