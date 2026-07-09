Sneaker Releases In July That Need To Be On Your Radar
July Sneaker Drops That Need To Be On Your Radar
- July's sneaker releases feature diverse styles, from futuristic designs to classic retros.
Summer style is all about the details. You can keep the fit simple — a clean tee, good shorts, fresh shades — but the right pair of sneakers can take it from “I just threw this on” to “yeah, I knew exactly what I was doing.” That is why summer kicks matter. They are not just something to walk around in; they are the piece that can make the whole look feel intentional.
And July is one of those months when the sneaker calendar starts matching the weather. The sun is out, the colors get louder, the fits get lighter and brands usually start dropping pairs that feel built for cookouts, vacations, festivals, pickup runs and every random link-up that turns into a full day outside. This month’s lineup has a little bit of everything: bold basketball shoes, clean retros, futuristic designs, music-adjacent collabs and a few pairs that are clearly trying to steal attention before August even gets here.
This is what makes July’s sneaker releases worth watching. Adidas is leaning into collaborations and 3D-printed comfort; Nike and Jordan Brand have retro heat on deck; and brands like Saucony, Salomon, and ASICS are adding variety for people who want something outside the usual rotation. Whether you are buying to hoop, flex, collect or just freshen up the summer wardrobe, these are the July sneaker drops that need to be on your radar.
Adidas Climacool Laced “Solar Turbo”
This one is built for the people who want their summer sneaker actually to feel like a summer sneaker. The 3D-printed Adidas Climacool Laced is designed for full-foot airflow, giving it a futuristic look while also making sense on hot days when nobody is trying to cook their feet inside heavy sneakers. It is weird in the right way, and that usually means it will stand out.
Nike KD19 “Bubblegum Bounce”
Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe gets loud with the “Bubblegum Bounce” colorway. The pink upper gives it that candy-coated summer feel, while the shape adds a little Foamposite energy for longtime Nike Basketball heads. It works as a hoop shoe, but it is bright enough to be the centerpiece of a casual fit, too.
Sp5der x Adidas F50 Formotion
Young Thug’s Sp5der brand links with Adidas for a chrome-heavy sneaker that pulls from football culture and streetwear at the same time. The metallic silver look with pink accents is not subtle at all, but that is the point. This is the type of pair made for someone who wants the shoes to talk before they do.
A-Cold-Wall x Salomon ACS Pro
Salomon has already become a go-to for people who like sneakers with a technical edge, and A-Cold-Wall gives the ACS Pro an even sharper feel. The collab keeps the trail-runner DNA but adds materials like Kevlar mesh, suede overlays and exposed stitching for a more fashion-forward look. It is outdoorsy, but still clean enough to wear with a real fit.
Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 “Jimmy G’s Water Ice”
This might be one of the most summer-specific sneaker releases of the month. Lapstone & Hammer and Jimmy Gorecki teamed with Saucony on a ProFrid Omni 9 inspired by Philadelphia water ice, with red and mint colorways that feel like frozen treats for your feet. It is playful, regional and colorful without feeling forced.
Air Jordan 7 “Miro”
Jordan Brand is going back into the vault with the return of the Air Jordan 7 “Miro.” Originally released in 2008 and inspired by Michael Jordan’s 1992 Olympic run in Barcelona and Spanish artist Joan Miró, this pair has real collector energy. It is colorful, loud and the kind of retro that will probably have people regretting it if they sleep too long.
Soulgoods x Nike Homescape Woven
Soulgoods and Nike cooked up something different with the Homescape Woven. The sneaker draws on Nike archive DNA, mixing a Footscape-inspired upper with elements from other older Nike models to create a hybrid that feels familiar yet new. It is one of those pairs sneaker nerds will appreciate because a lot is going on beneath the surface.
Pharrell Williams x Adidas Jellyfish “Triple White”
Pharrell’s Adidas Jellyfish gets a clean “Triple White” colorway just in time for the heart of the summer. The all-white look makes it easy to wear, but the layered design gives it more personality than your average white sneaker. This is the family reunion, rooftop brunch, all-white party type of shoe — just be careful where you step.
Air Jordan 3 OG “True Blue”
Some sneakers do not need much explaining, and the “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 is one of them. The classic white leather, elephant print and blue/red hits make this one of the most recognizable Jordan 3 colorways ever. With Nike Air branding and OG energy attached, this is probably one of July’s biggest retro releases.
Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 “Birdy” / Sue Bird PE
Nike is showing love to WNBA legend Sue Bird with the return of her Seattle Storm-inspired Huarache 2K4 player exclusive. The green-and-gold colorway nods to her Storm days, and the timing makes sense with the WNBA’s momentum continuing to grow. It is a basketball retro with real history behind it, which gives it more meaning than just another clean drop.
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