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Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Get Kicked Out The Club

Travis Scott & NBA Champ Jordan Clarkson Kicked Out Of NYC Club After Bottle-Throwing Incident

Still no word on what led to the violent exchange...

Published on July 20, 2026
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A man in a suit and sunglasses, and a basketball player wearing a New York jersey with the number 00.
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As Knicks fans continue to rejoice and bask in the glory of New York’s first NBA championship in 53 years, the Knicks players have been seen making all kinds of publicity rounds in New York City in recent weeks, but Jordan Clarkson seems to have inserted himself into a little drama as he continued to celebrate his first NBA championship.

According to TMZ, Clarkson got himself into a situation with Travis Scott of all people while turning up at Zero Bond this past Saturday night (Jul 18). While details about their encounter are unknown, it seems like there was some issue between the Grammy Award-nominated rapper and someone else in the club that led to the NBA role player attempting to play peacemaker before things went really left this past Saturday night (July 18).

Per TMZ:

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … a man was allegedly filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the NYC hot spot when Travis allegedly confronted him.

We’re told members of Travis’ entourage then allegedly began throwing bottles … and Jordan jumped in to de-escalate the situation. Both were ultimately removed from the venue.

Though no one’s come out with an official story as to what led to the dust-up, there were ample celebrities in the house such as 50 Cent, Jake and Logan Paul and Alix Earle, so it’s only a matter of time before someone says something about that night.

See social media’s reaction to the scuffle below.

Travis Scott & NBA Champ Jordan Clarkson Kicked Out Of NYC Club After Bottle-Throwing Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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