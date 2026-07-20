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Baron Davis's Sister Claims He Secretly Sold Her Home

Baron Davis Sued by Sister For Fraud After Claiming He Secretly Sold Her Home

Lissa Davis alleges the former NBA star promised her the house was hers, kept the deed in his name for "tax purposes," then sold it years later without warning.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is facing a lawsuit from his own sister, who claims he secretly sold the Southern California home where she had lived for years after leading her to believe it belonged to her.

According to TMZ, Lissa Davis has sued the former Golden State Warriors guard for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims, alleging that Davis sold the property without ever informing her he planned to put it on the market.

The lawsuit stems from events dating back nearly two decades. Lissa claims that after giving birth to her son in 2008, she experienced a life-threatening medical emergency that left her in a difficult financial situation. Seeking help, she turned to her older brother.

According to the complaint, Baron Davis encouraged her to sell her home in Northridge, Calif., telling her he would help her purchase another house through his real estate agents. However, Lissa alleges Davis insisted that the title remain in his own name, claiming it was necessary for “tax purposes.”

Believing the arrangement was temporary and that the home was ultimately meant for her family, Lissa says she and her husband invested their life savings into renovating and maintaining the property over the years.

The situation allegedly took a shocking turn earlier this year when a realtor friend informed her that the house was being listed for sale. According to the lawsuit, she had no idea Davis intended to sell the property and says he never discussed the decision with her beforehand.

Now, Lissa is asking the court to hold her brother accountable. In addition to claims of fraud and emotional distress, she is seeking an unspecified amount in damages over what she describes as a devastating betrayal by a family member.

See social media’s reaction to the situation below.

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