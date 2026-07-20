Subscribe
Close
Sports

Le'Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Child Support Arrest

Le’Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Unpaid Child Support Arrest

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell was arrested over unpaid child support, but his lawyer argues the payments were too high.

Published on July 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets
Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s weekend was ruined when he found himself in custody.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend was arrested for allegedly not paying child support in Michigan, where the child in question lives.

TMZ even obtained a mugshot of Bell, who doesn’t look too bothered. Body camera footage of the Ohio arrest was released, and the four-minute video shows both parties acting civilly and appears to show that Bell was never actually placed in handcuffs.

Bell’s lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, admits that he hasn’t made the payments, but it’s only because the monthly payment is based on his multimillion-dollar NFL salary, which he hasn’t seen in about five years.

Bell last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, when he was released after playing only three games that season. 

He got his start with the Steelers in 2013, which is where he spent most of his career until 2018, earning three Pro Bowl appearances. From there, he had stints with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

Through those eight years in the NFL, he racked up career earnings of around $45 million, which his lawyer admits is nowhere near what he’s making nowadays, making the more than $50,000 he owes unfairly calculated.

“Shaffer notes the support guidelines by law are based on current income, not his NFL salary, so computing these guidelines on inaccurate information is unfair,” writes TMZ.

Paying up isn’t for lack of trying; Shaffer adds that earlier in the year he already coughed up $50,000 with funds he got from his NFL pension.

Bell doesn’t exactly seem to be hurting for money after he bought a chain commemorating his rap and NFL careers last year that reportedly was made of 50 carats of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. But legal troubles had plagued him as well, which add up, like in 2024 when he was forced to pay $24 million after failing to appear in court on a sexual abuse case. 

He has found a new stream of income as a boxer, fighting Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout as well as a fight with influencer Supa Hot Fire.

See how social media is reacting to his arrest below.

Related Tags

Le'Veon Bell nfl

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Close-Up of Hand Flipping Burger Patties on Outdoor Gas Grill

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Global Grind
Trending
San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets
8 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Comments
Two Black men in formal attire on stage, one wearing glasses and a plaid jacket, the other in a patterned jacket.
19 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe “I Will Whoop Your Ass” In Heated Argument

Comments
Aniya Harvey, Love Island
15 Items
Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Love Island’s Aniya Harvey Proved She’s A Instagram Bombshell

Comments
Two men, one with a beard and the other with tattoos, both smiling and gesturing with their arms raised.
17 Items
Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Celebrates The Drake Curse

Comments
Invest Fest 2025
13 Items
Recent  |  By D.L. Chandler

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close