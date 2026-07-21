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Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says New Evidence Backs Assault Claims

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Claims New Text Message Evidence Proves NFL Star Orchestrated Assault

Christopher Griffith says newly obtained text messages and phone records support his claims that Diggs coordinated a violent attack against him.

Published on July 21, 2026
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Stefon Diggs’ legal battle with the man accusing him of sexual assault has taken another dramatic turn, with his accuser claiming he has uncovered new evidence that directly ties the NFL star to an alleged retaliatory assault.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Christopher Griffith says he plans to amend his lawsuit against Diggs after receiving evidence during the discovery process that he believes strengthens his case.

Griffith alleges the newly obtained material includes text messages and phone records from Diggs’ assistant that show the alleged coordination of the attack. According to the filing, the communications include logistical discussions about booking flights and hotel accommodations with one of the men Griffith says assaulted him in Los Angeles on the day of the incident.

Griffith also claims the phone records reveal that Diggs placed a call to the same alleged assailant while the attack was taking place. He argues the timing matches surveillance footage that allegedly shows one of the attackers using a cellphone inside Griffith’s apartment building during the assault.

In addition to expanding his existing claims, Griffith is seeking to add a defamation count against Diggs over a recent social media post that appeared to address the ongoing litigation.

In the post, Diggs wrote, “Mamas a n-gga lying on my name because he got caught stealing.” He continued, “Trying to act like this n-gga is a victim because he lying is crazy.”

Griffith argues those statements are defamatory and were intended to damage his credibility while the lawsuit is pending.

The amended complaint builds on Griffith’s original allegations that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him at the wide receiver’s Maryland home in May 2023 after Griffith rejected what he described as Diggs’ sexual advances. Griffith further alleges that approximately one week later, Diggs enlisted his brother and several other men to brutally assault him in an effort to intimidate him into remaining silent.

Diggs has consistently denied the allegations.

The NFL receiver initially went on the offensive by filing his own lawsuit against Griffith, alleging that the accusations of sexual assault were false and had severely damaged his reputation. Griffith responded with his own lawsuit, and the case has since evolved into a bitter legal battle with each side accusing the other of lying.

The latest court filing does not establish that Diggs coordinated the alleged assault, but Griffith contends the newly discovered text messages and phone records provide the strongest evidence yet to support his claims. Whether that evidence ultimately proves his allegations will be determined as the case moves through the courts.

See social media’s reaction to the new discovery below.

Related Tags

assault nfl Sexual assault allegations stefon diggs

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