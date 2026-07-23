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Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky

Did Drake Throw More Shots At A$AP Rocky During His NOCTA Manor Party?

Once it’s up, it’s stuck for Drake, apparently.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Once it’s up, it’s stuck for Drake, apparently.

The Boy seems to still be holding a grudge against one of his ops. During the NOCTA Manor Party, the DJ played “Burning Bridges” from ICEMAN, reigniting speculation that Drizzy is still taking shots at A$AP Rocky.

From the moment ICEMAN dropped, fans pointed at several lines on “Burning Bridges” that appeared to be aimed at the Harlem rapper. While the song played at the party, Drake made a gesture toward his cheek during the line, “Look in the mirror, see what talking gets you.”

The moment sent social media into detective mode, with many fans speculating that the gesture was a reference to the scar on Rocky’s cheek. While Drake has never confirmed who the lyric is about, people believe the timing and gesture speak for themselves.

It’s also not the only line that has fans connecting the dots. On the record, Drake seemingly references Rihanna while taking aim at Rocky, rapping:

“Your baby mama ain’t even post the single, damn, where she at?”

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake has mentioned Rocky on wax. Even in the middle of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, the OVO rapper found time to throw a few jabs at the A$AP Mob member on “Family Matters.”

“Rakim [A$AP Rocky] talking sh-t again, gassed cause you hit my BM first, n-gga do the math who I was hittin’ then.”

He followed that up by questioning Rocky’s relevance as a rapper, adding:

“I ain’t even know you rap still because they only talking about your fit again.”

At this point, it doesn’t look like Drake is ready to let this one go anytime soon.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor

See how social media is reacting to the perceived diss below.

Did Drake Throw More Shots At A$AP Rocky During His NOCTA Manor Party? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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