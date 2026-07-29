Houston Texan C.J. Stroud Clowned For Lack Of Aura While Walking Into Training Camp

Jack Gorman

NFL fans have been clamoring for new content for months, since they haven’t seen their favorite teams in 4K since the Super Bowl in February, where the Seattle Seahawks sleepily defeated the New England Patriots with a Bad Bunny concert wedged in the middle.

Lucky for them, preseason games kick off in early August, but teams are giving an early look at their stars on social media as they arrive for training camp.

Unfortunately, the HBO Hard Knocks behind-the-scenes video didn’t work out in C.J. Stroud’s favor when he was recorded entering the Houston Texans’ Houston Methodist Training Center ahead of the official start of training camp.

The fourth-year quarterback made the walk to the training facility focused on football and football only.

He didn’t turn the stroll into an NBA tunnel moment, draped in jewelry and expensive clothing, or even attempt to get any sort of fit off.

Instead, he plainly pulled up in an oversized white tee, a pair of basketball shorts, and a nondescript backpack you’d spot on any college campus.

There was one subtle flex that eagle-eyed sneakerheads will notice, because he appeared to be wearing the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris” Wet Cement, which has a unique gray colorway that pays homage to the city’s cobblestone walkways.

An even bigger flex is Stroud probably got them for free since he signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand back in 2024 and routinely wears Jumpman cleats.

Stroud’s look also came as a surprise for fans because his signature look of dreads with a fresh lineup has been swapped for a more cropped afro look.

When he debuted the cut in May, he caught flak for that too.

“I was told people thought I was depressed,” Stroud said. “I wasn’t. I was doing OK. I had been thinking about cutting my hair for a long time. I hate that everything in my life is so public. People just have narratives. It’s the life I’ve chosen to live. I like my haircut.”

Still, social media wasn’t feeling Stroud’s aura—or lack thereof—and roasted his new appearance and strut.

See the reactions below.