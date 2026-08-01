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Deion Sanders Visits Shedeur At Browns Training Camp, Outrage Ensues

Deion Sanders Visits Shedeur Sanders At Browns Training Camp, Fake Outrage Ensues

Shedeur is currently in a head-to-head matchup with Deshaun Watson to determine who should be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Published on August 1, 2026
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Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Last season, Shedeur Sanders refused to participate in Take Your Dad to Work Day by asking Deion Sanders not to visit him during training camp, but he changed his mind this year in Berea, Ohio.

Shedeur is currently in a head-to-head matchup with Deshaun Watson to determine who should be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Should it be the established 30-year-old, or the 24-year-old who’s shown promise and could be the future of the franchise?

Browns GM Andrew Berry assured everyone the job is up for grabs so long as they perform well.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out in terms of the whole quarterback-of-the-future discussion,” Berry said. “Ultimately, we’re going to play the player who’s the most productive on the field. 

But the day’s narrative changed once practice ended; Deion Sanders appeared on the field and was seen giving his son some pointers.

But according to People, he did meet with Browns Berry and coach Todd Monken, who was ecstatic to meet the legend.

“That was Deion Sanders, are you kidding me? Forget that it is Shedeur’s [Sanders’] dad,” Monken said. “First of all, he did an unbelievable job with Shedeur — great kid, obviously an elite football player, hell, baseball player. And then as a coach, I mean, wow, everything he’s achieved, that was awesome.”

Sanders didn’t speak to the media, and told them he was just there to watch. 

Team staff seemed more than okay with Sanders’ visit. Monken said Deion Sanders spoke to him as “part coach, ​part father, which is ​what it should ⁠be.”

Deion Sanders Jr. was also there, and Yahoo reports he watched the workout with his dad and Andrew Siciliano ​of NFL Network from the top row of the ​bleachers.

Still, some outrage has persisted online about Deion being too involved in his son’s NFL career.

In a reply to Outkick posting a video of the father and son on the field, Deion Jr. replied with a photo of Archie Manning sharing the field with sons Peyton and Eli.

Fans seem to love Sanders, though.

See the discussion online below.

Related Tags

cleveland browns deion sanders nfl Shedeur Sanders

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