Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Surprise For Detroit Kid Who Lost Both Arms In Dog Attack

Kendrick Lamar’s Birthday Surprise For Detroit Kid Who Lost Both Arms In Dog Attack

Kendrick Lamar surprised 7-year-old Romell Frazier Jr., who lost both arms in a dog attack, with a birthday FaceTime call.

Published on August 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LIX Pregame and Apple Music Halftime Show - Press Conference
Source: PA Wire – PA Images / Getty

Kendrick Lamar has remained pretty quiet after a very Grammy-heavy and beef-winning victory lap in 2024 and 2025, but he recently popped out for something more meaningful.

The rapper surprised a young fan named Romell Frazier Jr., who lost both of his arms after he was attacked by dogs earlier this year.

After Frazier Jr. returned home from the hospital, he had one special birthday request: to get a call from Compton’s own, and it went viral. So, Lamar hopped on a FaceTime with the 7-year-old to offer him some words of encouragement. 

“What’s up, man, how you feeling?” Lamar greeted him. “I’m glad you reached out. I’m glad I got to talk to you.”

He continued, “You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face. You’re giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are. You got a beautiful life to live.”

Dot also invited Frazier to visit the West Coast to visit him, and he immediately asked if his mother could make the trip too.

Lamar also praised his mother, Preshauna Jones, for creating such a safe and loving environment and for allowing him to bounce back from the accident. 

“It goes to show how great of a parent you are and the household you got for him. He had that smile on him, and he’s just pushing, and he’s showing that strength,” he said.

According to ClickOnDetroit’s Local 4, on March 19, Frazier was attacked by two pit bulls in Detroit and found unresponsive by his father. It led to the amputation of both his arms below the elbows, and seriously injured parts of both his feet and legs, which led to him learning how to walk again. He spent months at Children’s Hospital of Michigan recovering from several surgeries and returned home in May. 

His GoFundMe is available for those looking to donate to his recovery, as his mother says he’ll need more surgeries and eventually prosthetics. 

See how social media is saluting Kendrick for supporting a fan in need below.

Related Tags

Kendrick Lamar

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Hip-Hop Wired
University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere

Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey And What Is Still Available

Global Grind
Trending
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
A basketball coach with a serious expression stands on the sideline, while two basketball players in white and blue uniforms stand on the court.
16 Items
Sports  |  By Team Cassius

George Karl Defends Displaying ‘N-gger’ Book In His Office After Carmelo Anthony & J.R. Smith Critique

Comments
Time100 Sports Gala
6 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Keenan Higgins

Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 ‘Lettuce’ Louboutin Loafer Because… Fashion? Social Media Lost

Comments
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries
11 Items
Lifestyle  |  By Davonta Herring

Cop Or Pass: The Biggest Sneaker Releases Dropping In August 2026

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close