OG Anunoby Roasts His Knicks Teammates’ “No Good Anything” Fashion But Has 1 Exception

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New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby is known for being the most stoic of his teammates on the hardwood and hardly cracks a smile in post-game interviews or even on ABC’s Good Morning America after bringing the New York Knicks their first championship in 53 years.

But what does get him to open up and trash talk? Fashion.

The tip-in king stars on the cover of the latest issue of Footwear News, and is putting them all on notice regarding his off-court style.

“I don’t admire anyone’s style on the Knicks. I think no one has good style besides me. No one has good shoes. No one has good anything,” he said.

He is willing to give Landry Shamet his props, though, who’s known for his polished yet relaxed look that usually comes equipped with a pair of loafers.

“Landry Shamet is my friend, and he does a good job. He dresses cool,” he said of his teammate.

Anunoby is so confident in his ‘fits that he even went off the beaten path for his sneaker endorsements by skipping out on the usual suspects of Nike, adidas, or Puma. Instead, he went with Skechers, which he credits former teammate Julius Randle for putting him on.

“I tried a pair on, liked how they felt, and then kept Skechers in the back of my mind,” Anunoby remembers.

The brand has routinely celebrated their partnership and even gave him a player-exclusive of the SKX Nexus designed to look like a pair of New York classic Timberland boots.

A man of few words, Anunoby does open up about what the championship means to NYC.

“Being a champion and seeing how much the title meant to the city and fans in New York has been fun,” Anunoby says. “I’ve had countless people stop me to just tell me thank you.”

He also spoke about the hilarious nonchalant moment when he gave a panned response in the post-game presser about his tip-in. But as he explains it, at that time, the job wasn’t done.

“The series was still going on, and we still had one more game to win,” Anunoby says in retrospect. “I was just being focused on winning the last game, the close-out game, and not being too excited too early.”

Let’s not forget that Anunoby’s been throwing shots at his teammates over their fashion for years. Look no further than this old clip of him bantering with Serge Ibaka.