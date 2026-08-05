Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

OG Anunoby Roasts His Knicks Teammates' Fashion But Has 1 Exception

OG Anunoby Roasts His Knicks Teammates’ “No Good Anything” Fashion But Has 1 Exception

OG Anunoby doubled down on calling himself the Knicks' best-dressed player.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby is known for being the most stoic of his teammates on the hardwood and hardly cracks a smile in post-game interviews or even on ABC’s Good Morning America after bringing the New York Knicks their first championship in 53 years.

But what does get him to open up and trash talk? Fashion. 

The tip-in king stars on the cover of the latest issue of Footwear News, and is putting them all on notice regarding his off-court style. 

“I don’t admire anyone’s style on the Knicks. I think no one has good style besides me. No one has good shoes. No one has good anything,” he said.

He is willing to give Landry Shamet his props, though, who’s known for his polished yet relaxed look that usually comes equipped with a pair of loafers. 

“Landry Shamet is my friend, and he does a good job. He dresses cool,” he said of his teammate.

Anunoby is so confident in his ‘fits that he even went off the beaten path for his sneaker endorsements by skipping out on the usual suspects of Nike, adidas, or Puma. Instead, he went with Skechers, which he credits former teammate Julius Randle for putting him on.

“I tried a pair on, liked how they felt, and then kept Skechers in the back of my mind,” Anunoby remembers.

The brand has routinely celebrated their partnership and even gave him a player-exclusive of the SKX Nexus designed to look like a pair of New York classic Timberland boots.

A man of few words, Anunoby does open up about what the championship means to NYC.

“Being a champion and seeing how much the title meant to the city and fans in New York has been fun,” Anunoby says. “I’ve had countless people stop me to just tell me thank you.”

He also spoke about the hilarious nonchalant moment when he gave a panned response in the post-game presser about his tip-in. But as he explains it, at that time, the job wasn’t done. 

“The series was still going on, and we still had one more game to win,” Anunoby says in retrospect. “I was just being focused on winning the last game, the close-out game, and not being too excited too early.”

Let’s not forget that Anunoby’s been throwing shots at his teammates over their fashion for years. Look no further than this old clip of him bantering with Serge Ibaka.

Related Tags

new york knicks og anunoby

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Beyond the Hustle: How Black Artists and Creators Are Rethinking Revenue Growth in 2026

Global Grind
68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

Dr. Dre Spotted With Mystery Woman At Nobu Malibu Amid New Romance

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing a red outfit and jewelry performs on stage, next to a close-up image of a hot dog with condiments.

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Trending
A pair of black sneakers with a boxing-themed design, featuring a boxer image and text on the side.
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Supreme X Nike Collab Brings Along Martine Rose To Honor A Legendary Mike Tyson Moment

Comments
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
Time100 Sports Gala
6 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments
A basketball coach with a serious expression stands on the sideline, while two basketball players in white and blue uniforms stand on the court.
16 Items
Sports  |  By Team Cassius

George Karl Defends Displaying ‘N-gger’ Book In His Office After Carmelo Anthony & J.R. Smith Critique

Comments
NBA: JAN 22 Celtics at LA Clippers
11 Items
Athletes  |  By Team CASSIUS

Paul Pierce’s 6-Figure Monthly Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close