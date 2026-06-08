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OG Anunoby To Rock Timberland-Themed Skechers During NBA Finals

Aura Points: OG Anunoby To Rock Timberland-Themed Skechers During NBA Finals

OG Anunoby is a Skechers athlete, and to make sure the British-born star is showing some New York pride, the brand will lace him with the Skechers SKX Reign “Foreman” PE during Game 3.

Published on June 8, 2026
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A basketball player wearing a New York jersey and a pair of yellow and black basketball shoes on a blue background.
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Few things are as synonymous and stereotypical with New York as the MTA, pigeons, a bacon, egg and cheese, and a pair of Timberland boots.

And with the New York Knicks in the midst of an epic NBA playoff run, it’s only right that one of the team’s lead players comes equipped with his own pair of “Butters.”

OG Anunoby is a Skechers athlete, and to make sure the British-born star is showing some New York pride, the brand will lace him with the Skechers SKX Reign “Foreman” PE during Game 3.

The silhouette is done up in a wheat color just like a pair of sturdy work boots, down to the dark brown collar. The details on the shoe’s upper even include the typical two-tone laces on boots and a square embossed hangtag.

It’s also a nod to the team’s camaraderie during the season when they would award a hard hat, a vest, and a pair of Timbs to the Defensive Player of the Game.

Now, Skechers has found a way for Anunoby to embrace that spirit while on the court.

“OG Anunoby competing in the NBA Finals in Skechers is a milestone moment for our brand. Elite athletes prioritize comfort and performance above all else, and the fact that they are choosing Skechers speaks volumes. We believe in OG, and he believes in us — and we look forward to continuing to watch him shine on the Finals stage,” David Weinberg, chief financial officer at Skechers, said in a press release according to WWD.

It seems the SKX Reign “Foreman” will remain an Anunoby-only Player Exclusive, with no plans to include Knicks diehards. Still, there are several other colorways available on their web store for $185, where you can get a second pair half off.

Anunoby joined the Skechers family in 2025 with a multi-year endorsement after teasing the deal by wearing the brand during his Knicks playoff run. Sneakerheads were intrigued by Anunoby’s decision to choose Skechers, which continues to show the brand’s unconventional foray into basketball after already signing Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and a couple of WNBA stars. 

Get a better look at the sneakers below.

A pair of yellow and black athletic shoes with a white helmet on a blue background.
Skechers
A pair of yellow and black athletic shoes with a white sole on a blue background.
Skechers
Close-up of a yellow athletic shoe with a "Snyg" logo and "hyperburst" text, against a blue background.
Skechers

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