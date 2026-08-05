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Clip Resurfaces Of Trump Wondering If LeBron James Would Join WNBA

Old Clip Resurfaces Of Trump Wondering If LeBron James Has Any “Desire To Be A Woman” To Join WNBA

A 2022 clip of Trump joking about coaching a dominant LeBron James-led WNBA team resurfaces amid Sophie Cunningham’s recent trans comments.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump gesturing while speaking, alongside NBA player LeBron James being interviewed on camera.
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The hottest debate in basketball should be about the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, and Toronto Valkyries front-running the WNBA during the last push ahead of the playoffs, or what the new-look Philadelphia Eagles can really accomplish.

Instead, it’s all about trans women’s place in sports after Sophie Cunningham jump-started the conversation during an ESPN interview. She doesn’t think they should play in women’s sports and “vowed to protect young girls in a locker room” while maintaining that she doesn’t actually hate trans women.

Noted (heavily booed) NBA and FIFA fan President Trump has yet to join in on the fodder, but a resurfaced clip has inserted him into it.

The video is from a July 2022 America First Policy Institute speech, where he preaches to “keep men out of women’s sports,” followed by swimmer Riley Gaines’ story of being a collegiate swimmer and competing against trans woman Lia Thomas.

It devolved into Trump raving over how good a WNBA coach he’d be, and if given the opportunity, he’d even make amends with LeBron James to dominate the league.

“I’ll tell you what – I’d be the greatest women’s basketball coach in history. Because I don’t like LeBron James. I like Michael Jordan much better. But I’d go up to LeBron James, it doesn’t matter, I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building up.'”

He continues, “I’ll have the greatest team in history. They’ll never lose. Nobody will come within 70 points of this team.”

He drives home his anti-trans women in sports point at the end, saying that despite it not being politically correct, he “thinks it’s so disrespectful to women” and says it’s “the opposite of women’s rights and “a horrible thing.”

Trump’s opinion on James hasn’t changed lately, as he recently suggested the four-time NBA champ was racist.

See social media’s reaction to the resurfaced clip below.

Related Tags

lebron james president trump trans WNBA

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