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Barack Obama Lives Rent-Free In Donald Trump's Mind

Donald Trump Clowned After Comparing Throwback Photo To Barack Obama’s Iconic Pic

Orange Mussolini is getting clowned after he shared a split photo comparing himself and our forever president in their younger years.

Published on June 29, 2026
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  • Trump thought he put Obama to shame when he compared a photo of himself at 20 (he was 18), in uniform from his time at the New York Military Academy in the early 1960s, with a pic of an 18-year-old Obama from his time at Occidental College.
  • Trump's post comes on the heels of Barack Obama's sit-down with the All The Smoke podcast, where he called out Trump for always saying sh*t about him but never having the courage to say anything to his face, and said that he has "suite in his head."
Barack Obama Lives Rent-Free In Donald Trump's Mind
Chip Somodevilla / Donald Trump

More proof that Former President Barack Obama lives rent-free in Donald Trump’s small brain.

Orange Mussolini is getting clowned after he shared a split photo comparing himself and our forever president in their younger years.

Trump thought he put Obama to shame when he compared a photo of himself at 20 (he was 18), in uniform from his time at the New York Military Academy in the early 1960s, with a pic of an 18-year-old Obama from his time at Occidental College.

In the photo, Obama is looking cool with his mini fro, rocking a wide-brimmed hat and a collared shirt, with what looks like a fake joint in his mouth.

Trump, who shared the split photo during one of his Truth Social posting benders, didn’t share a caption. Still, it’s a safe bet he thought he was making Obama look bad, but in sharing this idiotic post, he did the exact opposite because everyone is clowning him.

In one response to the post, a user pointed out that Trump is not 20, but 18 in the photo, and is rocking “borrowed” medals.

Another post pointed out the obvious, stating, “Obama just lives rent free in Trump’s head 24/7 don’t he?”

Trump’s post comes on the heels of Barack Obama’s sit-down with the All The Smoke podcast, where he called out Trump for always saying sh*t about him but never having the courage to say anything to his face, and said that he has “suite in his head.”

“Look, you gotta ask him what it is — the obsession … I obviously, you know, have a room in his head —,” Obama said.

No lies told.

Just recently, Trump brought up Obama’s name while trying to lie about how successful his struggle America 250 Great American Fair was over the weekend.

Welp.

You can see more reactions to Donald Trump’s ridiculous post below.

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