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Jordan 8 'Chrome' Releases After A Decade Away, Sneakerheads React

The Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome’ Returns After a Decade Away, Sneakerheads Rise Up

Cult-favorite colorways are making triumphant returns in general releases that keep other sneakerheads satisfied, and the latest proof is the Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome.’

Published on August 30, 2026
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A pair of black and gray Nike Air Jordan 8 sneakers with distinctive straps and branding.
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand/Nike

Jordan Brand’s been on a run lately, showing disregard for anyone holding on to retros from the last 10 years in the name of rareness.

Cult-favorite colorways are making triumphant returns in general releases that keep other sneakerheads satisfied, and the latest proof is the Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome.’

The 8 itself holds a special place for fans because it debuted in the throes of his first three-peat, during the ’92-’93 season.

Only, the OG 90s releases included classics like the oft-kilter ‘Aquas’ and the Bred colorway that later became the ‘Playoffs.’

Then, ten years later, in 2003 when the sneaker was retroed for the first time, Jordan Brand finally delivered its cleanest colorway. 

A pair of black Nike Air Jordan 7 sneakers with the "23" logo visible.
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand/Nike

Since it’s arguably one of the busiest sneakers in his signature line thanks to its two lockdown straps —and branded accompanying Velcro—, perforated paneling, chunky detailed midsole, and an abstract paint stroke-looking panel towards the heel that’s straight out of the 90s.

There’s also that like-a-glove inner booty, word to Tinker Hatfield, that adds yet another complexity to its design.

And did we mention the tricolored chenille tongue?

Close-up of a black and gray Nike Air Jordan 23 sneaker with laces and a strap.
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand/Nike

Anyway, the Chrome 8s offered a new subtlety never seen before. Sure, it’s got that same subtle nubuck black finish as some of the celebrated OGs, but it never gets much louder. 

That abstract panel still exists on the side, but it’s a welcomed pop on an understated colorway, as is the white 23 on the strap thanks to its subdued graphite detailing in the midsole. The aforementioned chenille tongue is still split into three colorways, but they’re grayscale, which makes the chrome pieces on the straps a welcomed flash.

Close-up of a black and white Nike Air Jordan sneaker with distinctive Air Jordan branding and textured sole.
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand/Nike

After the ’03 release and the heartbreaking crumbling midsole that followed, the first retro didn’t come until 2015; just like the beloved Aquas. 

So, now, 11 years later, they’re back again, for $215.00 in men’s sizing. For the rest of the family, pricing is as follows: $165 for grade school, $105 for preschool, and $90 for toddler.

Now that the release is live and heartbreak (and joy) have flashed across your SNKRS app, see how sneakerheads are reacting to the Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome’ release below.

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