Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Holiday 2023 Collection

For sneakerheads, the one welcomed thought that comes with the temperatures dipping, is Jordan Brand’s Holiday collection.

Right on time, Jordan has officially announced everything we can look forward to copping over the next few months, as grainy photos have flooded social media recently.

One of the most looked forward to yearly releases is a special iteration of the Jordan 11 around Christmas time, and this year the colorway gives Concord vibes but with a twist for the “Gratitude” edition.

The usual ballistic mesh upper is swapped for luxe leather and instead of an icy sole, a milky white bottom is substituted. Keeping with the theme of the Defining Moments Package from 2006, the Jumpman logo on the ankle is still gold.

Elsewhere in the collection is something similar for the ladies, dubbed the “Neapolitan” colorway that takes color cues from women’s colorways in the past with a pink outsole and is wrapped in brown patent leather for another unique pair of 11s.

If 11s aren’t your silhouette of choice, the Jordan 1 is still going strong and this time, His Airness went with classic colorways with some updated materials. The previously released Satin Bred 1s are getting the ladies’ treatment –along with pre-school and toddler sizing– and the classic Royal 1s are getting drenched in nubuck that will thankfully be released in full family sizing.

The push for Jordan 2s to become the mainstay that 1s have become also continues with a pair of fire-red high tops with a hit of green on the rear.

Other solid releases include a retro of the Jordan 3 “Fear” to celebrate the model’s 35th anniversary and an Off-Noir colorway made especially for the ladies.

The offering is rounded out with an olive green pair of 4s with varying textures, navy 5s in navy suede, and 6s getting the Aqua treatment.

Get a better look at the entire collection below: