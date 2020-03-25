GOOD NEWS: Charles Barkley Announces He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

We will take all the good news we can get when it comes to the coronavirus.

Charles Barkley is coronavirus free. The retired Hall-of-Famer and star of the Emmy Award-winning NBA studio show, Inside The NBA, revealed in a statement on Monday (Mar.23) that he tested negative for the virus.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning, and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe, and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Charles Barkley statement: “I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020

Chuck, 57, had the sports world nervous when he called into NBA on TNT telecast to reveal he was under the weather and was tested 11-days-ago after he spent some time in New York and returning to Atlanta.

Charles Barkley fell ill recently and has decided to self quarantine as he awaits the results of his #Covid_19 test results.pic.twitter.com/mPyjvyfsqP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 13, 2020

As to why it took Barkley so long to get his test results back is another story. It usually does not take 10-plus days to get coronavirus test results back, if anything that shines a light on the testing situation in this country under President Donald Trump’s “leadership.”

Regardless Barkley took the right steps in getting tested because he was around a lot of people due to work. The coronavirus has affected the NBA greatly. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart, Kevin Durant, Christian Wood, are the current players we know who have been infected. There are still three unnamed Brooklyn Nets, two Los Angeles Lakers, one Denver Nugget, and three individuals within the Philadelphia 76ers organization infected with COVID-19.

As of today, there currently 429,998 people infected globally, 54,850 in the United States. 19,472 have died worldwide, and 781 have passed away in the US due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins/NBC News.

Remember to stay safe, continue to practice social distancing, and wash your hands. For more information, you can head over to CDC.gov or the World Health Organization’s website.

Photo: Michael Chang / Getty