Dr. Dre’s 1992 Classic “The Chronic” Is Getting Archived By the Library Of Congress

It turns out rap fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic— the government does too.

The classic album from 1992 is being archived in the Library of Congress, the National Recording Registry announced Wednesday (March 25). Carla Hayden, a librarian for Congress spoke out in a press release about what it means to have works submitted to the Library and what an honor it is.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape,” Hayden said. “It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time. We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

Yup, that means “Deeez Nuuuts” is officially a national treasure.

Dre’s debut album is in good company, as other works submitted this year include Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Selena‘s Ven Conmigo album, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer album, Cheap Trick’s Cheap Trick at Budokan album, Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman single, Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” the original Broadway cast recording of Fiddler on the Roof, and Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’.

Music-based submissions aren’t all that made the cut, a radio broadcast of the 1951 National League tie-breaking baseball game between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers which featured, “The Shot Heard ‘Round the World.”

Heralded as one of the greatest rap albums of all times, with singles like Nuthin’ But a G Thang, Dre Day and Let Me Ride, and sold over 5 million copies in the states.

Last year, JAY-Z‘s The Blueprint album was entered into the Library of Congress alongside greats like Nina Simone & Curtis Mayfield.