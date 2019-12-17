The Game Says Michael Jackson Called Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent

The beef between The Game and 50 Cent is well known and documented. As for now, the two rappers seemed to have moved past their problems. But at one point, Hip-Hop fans thought they would have taken their issues off wax and into the streets. Fearing we would have another repeat of Biggie and Tupac, many tried to get the Game and 50 Cent to chill even the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

The habitual name-dropper detailed the surprising call he received from Jackson during an interview with the HipHopDX stating:

“That was weird as f*ck. It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson. I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson, but it was more like…it was like regular.”

According to The Game, Michael’s people reached out to him, telling him the “Thriller” artist wanted to talk to him and even flipped the whole situation to make it seem like The Game reached out to Jackon. The Game says Jackson told him he loved “How We Do” and his debut album The Documentary and even recited some of his lyrics to prove he was a fan.

Michael allegedly told The Game, “I think that you and Fifty did great work. It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?”

Who would turn down that offer? Well, according to The Game, he did. His beef at the time with 50 Cent was so intense he couldn’t see himself on a record with the G-Unit general.

“At that time, I was so in it with Fifty I actually hated Fifty. I wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That’s where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can’t remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn’t tell Mike ‘No,’ but it never came to fruition.”

The world will only have to imagine how a record with Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, and The Game would have sounded like. You can watch The Game tell the story in his own words below.

