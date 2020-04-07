Hey Fellas, Yes It’s Possible To Pass The Coronavirus To Your Pets

Outside of contracting the virus, pet owners worried if their lovable pooch or adorable cat could catch the coronavirus as well, following some interesting developments over the weekend sadly, it is indeed possible.

Pets at Risk of Catching Coronavirus From Humans, Cats Most in Danger https://t.co/rpM3d2TeJU — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2020

That’s right, there is a chance your house pet can catch COVID-19. The National Institute of Health confirmed to TMZ that while it’s not possible for humans to contract the virus from their dog or cat, they can pass it on to their house pets, and that factor is being “overlooked.”

According to the National Institue of Health, cats and ferrets are most likely to contract COVID-19 from their owners. That makes total sense with news of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. As far as fido is concerned, preliminary studies show that dogs are still less likely to contract the virus. But we did share a story about 2 dogs in Hong Kong tested positive for the coronavirus after possibly coming in contact with their owner who was infected with the virus.

According to the celebrity gossip site, scientists are using past viruses like H1N1 (Swine Flu) to draw their conclusions. Humans did infect animals like cheetahs, tigers, dogs, and cats with the virus. Now, if you’re worried if this could be fatal for the family pet, the institute says not to worry as influenza is not usually lethal.

The WIH was quick to point you should not get rid of your pets out of fear of the virus and strongly suggested if owners are showing symptoms, they should avoid contact with the animal. If you are a service animal owner and have to come in contact with your pet, a mask should be worn.

The CDC does still explicitly state that humans cannot catch the coronavirus from their cats or dogs.

Photo: Adene Sanchez / Getty