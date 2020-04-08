Ray Allen Challenges His Balding NBA Brethren To Let Their Hair Grow While Stuck At Home

The coronavirus pandemic has affected just about every aspect of the majority of American’s lives. From their ability to go to work, to their ability to go out and travel and take care of daily duties– you name it.

One of the most sacred rituals that has been negatively impacted is Black men going to see their barbers for that clean shape up, or fresh fade.

There are plenty of people who are using this time to gain another skill, like edging or trimming their own hair. But there are people like NBA great Ray Allen who decided to let it grow, even if it doesn’t grow in some places despite admitting that he’s been shaving his own head for his entire life.

Instead, Allen took to Instagram to share his experience

“I wasn’t gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I’m at with it. Lol So I’m gonna ride #myJefferson out until the “Rona” kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don’t fry in the kitchen, beans don’t burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we’re up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it’s you and me baby, there ain’t nothing wrong with that”! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol,” he wrote on Instagram.

Here is the visual result…

Yikes, Ray. That hair cut, or lack of –I’m not sure what to call it– makes you look even older.

This is apparently what Ray is foreshadowing he will look like in a couple weeks if this coronavirus doesn’t start to back down.

But the former NBA sharpshooter isn’t stopping by just putting away his clippers, he’s also challenging some of the league’s biggest stars who have experienced hairlessness to do the same. Among those he named are Richard Jefferson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Carlos Boozer. LeBron James was also named in the post, but he’s made it clear that he’ll continue to pay for that crisp hairline until he’s ready to go full MJ and shave it off.