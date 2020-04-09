EX-NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused of Financing Murder-For-Hire Shootings

Things just got serious for former NFL star, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson.

New court documents accuse Johnson of financing and providing material support to an alleged gang member who is accused of killing the two men that shot him and killed his friend, Dreekius Johnson, back in 2015. Johnson nearly died in the shooting, only suffering a bullet wound in the shoulder and made a full recovery. Speaking on the incident, Johnson said:

“It was a life-changing experience. It showed you how to enjoy life and how to enjoy every day waking up. Because just as easily as it was one of my best friends that was sitting right next to me—the one that got killed—it easily could have been me. So these days, I’m just enjoying life and making sure I enjoy each day.”

Now we are here.

NFL's Chris Johnson Accused In Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Denies Allegationshttps://t.co/2AyTiypFw9 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 9, 2020

TMZ Sports broke the news Thursday (Apr.9) that prosecutors are alleging Johnson paid Dominic Bolden and helped him become the head of a notorious drug trafficking ring (DTO) in Florida. According to the celebrity gossip site, an informant revealed to officials that Johnson provided Bolden “with funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO.”

The informant also revealed that the “murder for hire elevated Dominic Bolden’s rank, reputation and power within the DTO,” which helped propelled Bolded into becoming the “de facto leader” of the DTO.

Johnson denies all allegations and said through a representative to TMZ Sports that “there’s no validity to any of these accusations.” He has also not been formally charged with any crimes in the case.

Johnson spent six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he was considered one of the NFL’s best offensive players taking home the 2009 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He would move on and play one season with the New York Jets, subsequently joining the Arizona Cardinals for a three-year stint.

Johnson last played in 2017 before signing a one day contract with the Tennessee Titans to formally retire in 2019.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty