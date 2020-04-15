Russell Westbrook Buys 650 Laptops For Houston-Area Kids As School Shifts Online

The coronavirus has made the world a dark place for the past month, but many of those who are more privileged have done their best to help brighten things up.

The latest celebrity to help pitch in for those less fortunate is Houston Rocket Russell Westbrook, who bought 650 laptops for kids in Houston through his Why Not? foundation. Because the pandemic has forced kids around America to be stuck home, they’ve been getting accustomed to distance learning– which basically means their teachers are expecting them to not only be tech-savvy but also have wifi and a computer at home.

For many kids, this just isn’t the norm because those amenities just aren’t affordable for everyone. According to a 2019 Pew Research Study, there are nearly 33 million Americans –which makes up 19% of the country– living without wireless connectivity. And with over 99% percent of the country having access to service, it’s clear that it’s a choice.

That’s where a new initiative from the nine-time NBA All-Star comes in. At a press conference Monday (April 13) with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Westbrook explained his choice to help out the youth.

Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) joins @SylvesterTurner to discuss his generous donation for Houston kids. pic.twitter.com/hSfnDT7dxl — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 13, 2020

“I’m extremely excited to be able to collaborate with Comp-U-Dopt and find ways to be able to impact the youth immediately. It’s something that I’m very, very passionate about through my foundation, and I’m just trying to find a way — especially now — to be able to bridge the gap, and give kids access to another way of learning, through computers. This allows them to be able to continue their education, especially from home. I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Westbrook didn’t just help out his adoptive city of H-Town, but also aided his hometown of Los Angeles by donating to the Mayor’s Fund.

‘I’m excited about it,’ he told Good Morning America. ‘It’s a campaign that’s something that will be from my foundation finding ways to give cash and give access to families and people that’s in need, especially in a time like this.”

