Like Mike: Kobe Bryant Had His Last NBA Season Documented By A Film Crew Too

Sports fans and documentary lovers are obsessed with Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance, and now they have another excellent documentary to look forward to.

Before his untimely death, Kobe Bryant was working on a doc about his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN, the 2015-16 campaign, which was also Bryant’s last season, was closely documented by a personal film crew. With all that footage wrapping up one of the most storied sports careers of all time, Bryant had the idea to release a lengthy documentary years from now.

“Sources close to the matter told ESPN that the footage had been in the editing stages for a potential documentary to be released years from now — though it is unclear when exactly that would be — and that Bryant had seen edited material and provided feedback in the months leading up to his death. It is unlikely those plans have changed, the sources said,” ESPN reported.

Bryant already knew what it was like to be in a documentary about the trials, tribulations, and successes of his career– he ultimately controlled his doc Muse in 2015.

“Documentary that goes behind the stats to reveal the story of Kobe Bryant’s career, exploring the mentorships, allies, and rivalries that have helped shape his stellar 18-year tenure in the NBA, and offering access to his daily experiences, his lifelong inspirations and the battle with his greatest personal challenge yet,” is how Muse is described on streaming platforms.

There’s one big difference between Kobe’s last season and MJ’s, though. Jordan was chasing –and eventually secured– his second 3-peat and sixth championship while Kobe’s Lakers record was 17-65. Either way, an even closer look into Kobe’s life, which was tragically cut short after he and his daughter were killed in a helicopter accident in January, is something most fans would be honored to see.

The film is still years away but will be monumental once it is finally released based on cultural significance alone.