Nike Taps Ben Simmons, Luka Dončić, & More For Sneaker Pack Dedicated To Pregame Rituals

Ask any athlete about their process, and they’ll start getting into the insanely detailed pre-game rituals they have.

For some, it’s as simple as a lucky pair of socks, but for De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, Luka Dončić, Brittney Griner, it’s a little more meaningful. All of them are Nike-sponsored athletes, so the swoosh decided to pay homage to what gets their minds right before stepping on the hardwood.

Sacramento King‘s point guard De’Aaron Fox and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner get right before games by drowning out the outside world and listening to music to hype themselves up or get into the zone. Nike nods to this with a clean pair of white-based Air Force 1s with acoustic waveforms along the swoosh and amplified wavelengths along the forefoot. These Forces are perfect for the summer with hits of purple, turquoise, and yellow.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic gets his very own pair of Air Jordan 1s fit for an Easter celebration. The colorway is understated with a purple bottom and turquoise swoosh, but that’s switched on opposite kicks for a little flare, which is reminiscent of Doncic’s game. “Breathe & Center” and “Center & Breathe” are written on the heels.

The last offering, a pair of Blazers, belongs to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. The Blazers are low-key with a cracked grey suede upper but brighten things up with a yellow swoosh and turquoise tongue tags. Louder than the other two pairs in this pack is the illustrated basketball on the shoe’s lateral side with banners that read “Heart in the Game” on one, and “Pride & Passion” on the other.

The Air Jordan I Mid releases April 30, the Air Force 1 releases May 14, and the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 drops May 21 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker, footlocker.com and nike.com.