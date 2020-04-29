Eminem Is Auctioning Off A Rare Pair Of “Eminem x Carhartt” Jordan 4s For Coronavirus Relief

As celebrities continue to put their best foot forward and help those who’ve been affected by the coronavirus, the latest is Eminem.

Other than being on top of the rap game for the better part of 20 years, another passion of Em’s is sneakers, and he’s known to have some of the most exclusive and limited Jordans in existence. There are people like Mike Bibby and Rip Hamilton who have insane PE collections, but the Eminems 4s are even crazier.

Just 10 of the coveted Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” are in existence, and Em is willing to come off a pair for a good cause. In true Em fashion, he said he was cleaning out his closet and gave the rare pair of 4s and a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim Tee to Stock X to auction off with the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief. The tee features a cartoonized version of the rapper with a pair of Beats by Dre headphones around his neck, his signature sweatsuit, and a classic pair of Black cement 3s on his feet.

The sneakers were released back in 2015 when Marshall and Jumpman collaborated to release several pairs on eBay. The kicks are made of Carhartt’s sturdy cotton duck material and were sold for thousands of dollars, and the money went to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which is a “charitable organization dedicated to providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit, Michigan and it’s surrounding communities.”

If you want to try to win the sneakers can place a bid now on StockX.com. Tickets to enter the auction cost just $10.