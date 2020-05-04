Chasing The Bag: Raheem Sterling Could Leave Nike For Jaw-Dropping Deal With Puma

Sports may be canceled for the time being amid the coronavirus, but athletes are still getting major bags.

Raheem Sterling, the Manchester City and England winger, is gearing up to ditch Nike for Puma and become the face of its global advertising strategy. The deal hasn’t been made official yet, but according to Sky Sports, it could be worth a jaw-dropping £100,000,000, which is around $124,000,000–making him the highest played soccer player on the roster. The German-based company has been outfitting Sterling for a while, as they currently have an $800 million deal in place that secured them as a Man City’s kit supplier for 10 years.

Sterling will be in good company as several others who rep the team are also official Puma athletes. There’s Pep Guardiola, who’s the team manager and players Sergio Agüero, David Silva, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The move would prove great for Sterling’s career as well, since the young winger has proved himself immensely over the past few years. The 25-year-old hails from Jamaica and had a breakout year in 2014 when he was named one of just six players on the shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year, tapped as Liverpool Chartered Player of the Month in April, and topped it all off after being crowned Liverpool’s Young Player of the Year.

Though he’s been with Manchester for five years, he didn’t seem too turned off at the idea of taking his talents to Real Madrid when asked in February.

“No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at City and I’m really happy.”

We also know Sterling is for the people because he was featured in a Nike ad to combat racism in the UK. The posters consisted of a black and white image of him with messaging that read, “Speaking up doesn’t always make life easier. But easy never changed anything.”

Chase the bag, young man.