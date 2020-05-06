50 Cent Opens Up About His Sour Relationship With His Son Marquise, Says He “Used To” Love Him

This is a sad situation.

To promote his new book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, 50 Cent joined Van Lathan on XXL’s Instagram page for a live interview. Lathan asked the Get Rich or Die Tyrin’ crafter about his strained relationship with his son Marquise saying, “It is sad, it’s a sad situation.” He further added, “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.”

50 pointed out that he pays over $1 million in child support and that Marquise “had everything I didn’t have.”

The Queens rapper went on to say:

“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn but it’s the situation it is. Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?'”

50, and his son’s sour relationship is well documented. During an Instagram Live session, he even claimed he would take Tekashi 6ix9ine over him.