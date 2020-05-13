“No Kid Hungry” Foundation Explains Why It Denied Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200,000 Donation

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been back in the limelight for barely a week and he’s already found himself embroiled in controversy.

In his latest song, he rapped about coming home from prison to a big bag. And being the honorable guy that he is, he decided to donate some of that money to the No Kid Hungry foundation– $200,000 to be exact. According to the charity’s site, it’s goal is to “provide vulnerable kids with nutritious food and teach their families how to cook healthy, affordable meals.”

That mission statement is more important now than ever before because the coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work making it harder to put food on the table. However, despite the good deed, the foundation decided to decline the hefty donation.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” No Kid Hungry’s director of strategic communications Laura Washburn told Complex. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

If you’re wondering where all of this money comes from, it’s from 6ix9ine’s marketing machine. In his colorful, chock-full of twerking video for GOOBA, Tekashi was rocking new merch and according to TMZ a bunch of people are still fans since he reportedly made around $2 million from the song (and clothing) in a week.

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison and five more years of supervised release in December of 2019. He was arrested in November of 2018, so he received time served for 13 of those months after giving up members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.