Chunky Dunky: Nike Collaborates With Ben & Jerry’s For a Sweet Pair Of SB Dunks

If you’ve been striking out on all the Nike Dunks dropping lately, don’t worry— another hyped release is on the way.

Since you’ve been stuck at home for the past few months because of coronavirus, you’ve likely found a new friend in your favorite flavor of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream or finally become a fan of the brand. Either way, the ice cream empire has collaborated with Nike for an exclusive pair of SB Dunks.

It’s sure to be a highly coveted pair of kicks, as most nicknamed Dunks do once they are released in limited amounts. Speaking of nicknames, you know Nike couldn’t go with the plain jane nickname of Ben & Jerry’s, so please introduce yourself to the Chunky Dunky– it’s even written on the tongue tag. Of course, it’s a play on the Chunky Monkey flavor, which consists of banana ice cream with fudge chunks & walnuts.

Nike didn’t hold anything back with the actual design of the low tops, as it even includes a faux fur cow print upper, Ben & Jerry’s signature sky blue, and a drip effect along the swooshes. The sneakers feature a green and white outsole and even come with three different lace colors –green, white, and yellow– and a rainbow insole to make the collab pop even more.

The Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Low will be out on May 23 at select skate shops.

Sneakers aside, the ice cream brand really is for the culture. They’ve put their money where their mouth is and spent millions on ads championing criminal justice reform and has not so subtle posts on their site like the aptly titled “7 Ways We Know Systemic Racism is Real.”

Ben and Jerry’s is even fighting to make sure big businesses don’t benefit from the current COVID-19 relief package.