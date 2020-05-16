Informant Tekashi 6ix9ine Accuses Snoop Dogg of Being A Snitch, Tha Doggfather Responds

Remember when Tekashi 6ix9ine said he would stop online trolling?

We gave Tekashi 6ix9ine two months to renege on his promise, it only took about a. month for him to get back into the trolling form he was legendary for. 6ix9ine hit the ground running “breaking the internet” when he hopped on live stream and dropping his new song “GOOBA.” But not everyone was happy to see him return successfully, mainly Snoop Dogg. The Westcoast legend made it very clear he was not rocking with Tekashi calling him a “federal informant” who turned against his former gangster affiliates.

Friday (May.15) Tekashi hit back at Snoop accusing the “Gin & Juice” rapper of being a snitch and sharing information with authorities as well.

During an Instagram Live session, Tekashi asked his followers, “Should I just tell you guys what rappers snitched,” giving them the option to choose “Yes” or “No.” He then added, “Because they told me EVERYTHING When I Started.” The folks at the Shade Room who don’t miss a thing caught all the action in their comment section.

Snoop didn’t wast no time firing back at 6ix9ine shared a video featuring rapper, Omar Ray, in character as Pimpin Silky with the caption “P. S. A.” In the clip, he Ray says:

“It’s two things silky ain’t never seen: A turtle with speed, and a monkey-mouthed, knock-kneed, trout-mouthed, b*tch I need,” Pimpin Silky said in the clip. “And when this quarantine over, I’m trying to take the blue out the sky and put it in a white b*tch eye, ya dig that.”

Of course, Tekashi couldn’t let Snoop have the last word commenting “Posting this is not gonna distract everyone that you are trying to play it off. Explain yourself.” 6ix9ine then hopped back in The Shaderoom’s comments, further adding, “They pick and choose who they want to call rats THERES PAPERWORK and SUGE KNIGHTS prison interview BUT the industry acts blind, mute and death I’m not letting up either.”

Looks like Tekashi really wants the smoke, but he might be in over his head here.

Photo: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital