Snoop Dogg Fires Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine, Says He & Suge Knight Are On Good Terms

Tha Doggfather has spoken… again!

Friday (May.15), the “beef” between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg ignited when the “rapper” turned informant hopped on Instagram and accused Snoop of being a snitch claiming he dropped a dime on Death Row co-founder Suge Knight.

“ur in denial the paperwork is online, and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”

Tekashi didn’t stop there and uploaded another post on Instagram of him watching an old interview featuring Suge Knight speaking on Snoop with the caption:

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies.”

Snoop clearly fed up with 6ix9ine’s trolling antics hopped in DJ Akademik’s comment section to set the record straight, even pointing out that both he Knight is on “great terms” now.

Snoop wasn’t finished there, he posted and deleted one of his signature videos where he let 6ix9ine he’s not the one to be messed with.

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have time. But today, I got time. You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way … Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy.”

We sincerely hope this doesn’t escalate further, but chances are incredibly high 6ix9ine will continue is expert level trolling.

Photo: John Parra / Getty