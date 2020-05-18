Shock Drop: Don’t Worry, You’ll Have Another Chance To Cop The “Flint” Air Jordan 13s

ESPN’s The Last Dance finally came to an end last night.

And it turns out that watching the Bulls fight to overcome the Utah Jazz wasn’t the only struggle we witnessed. A few weeks ago, Jordan Brand dropped the Fire Red Air Jordan 5s when everyone was too engrossed in the documentary for what’s now dubbed a shock drop. The SNKRS app did it again, but this time it was the Flint Air Jordan 13s. The 13s are either beloved or vehemently hated by Jordan heads and regarded by purists as one of the last pairs they’d rock in the signature line.

We're sorry to hear about your experience, and will pass this feedback along. You'll have another opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint' on 5.30 via SNKRS. https://t.co/jk8TqJ5N2s — Nike.com (@nikestore) May 18, 2020

Of course, sneaker twitter was pissed that they didn’t get a chance to be part of #TeamEarly, but they’ll be happy to learn there will be another chance when they officially release on May 30 at 10am per usual.

Oh, and the release is even sweeter because it’s set to include the OG box.

They were debuted in the 1998 season and were special because they were an integral part of the Bull’s last dance. Mike wore them in black and red colorways, but the navy blue and gray pair is regarded as one of the best to release. They’d retro in 2005 and were still a hit. And now, after a 10-year hiatus, they’re back.

“In his last playoff series in 1998, MJ’s closing prowess earned him his final ring, while his team became the first franchise to three-peat on two different occasions,” explains Nike. “Inspired by the black panther and his predatory nature on the court, the AJ 13 were the kicks MJ wore that fateful year — the year he solidified himself as the GOAT.”

Even though he rocked the 13s most of that season, Jordan actually wasn’t wearing them when he made the heartbreaking Last Shot against the Utah Jazz that made Byron Allen look silly. Because he knew this NBA Finals was special, he pulled out the 14s way before they were supposed to see a general release.