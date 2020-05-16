The LeBron 17 ‘Graffiti’ Draws Inspiration From King James’ LeBron IV Kicks

Missed out on the LeBron VII ‘Media Day’ kicks, these might make up for that L.

It was “Sadderday” for a lot of sneaker enthusiasts trying to secure a pair of LeBron VII ‘Media Day’ sneakers, but while you were on the sneakers app, you should have noticed his next kick dropping. The LeBron 17, which honestly has had his some his best colorways to date, has added another one to the growing list, the ‘Graffiti’ silhouette.

Fans of LeBron James‘ signature sneaker line should definitely recognize where this version of the Lebron 17 draws its inspiration from. The kicks take its cues from the LeBron IV ‘Graffiti’, and we must say the combination of the two sneakers works very well.

Like LeBron IV, the 17’s feature an ankle collar strap blessed with an L23 motif jewel, Swoosh, and lion logo tongue tag. The recognizable graffiti style that was inspired by the “rhythm, art, and culture of New York City’s streets” also returns on the black mudguard. The upper of the sneaker is comprised of white Knitposite and to complete the look a black midsole combined with a red rubber treaded translucent outsole.

The LeBron 17 ‘Graffiti’ are definitely attention stealers and shall grab the attention of sneakerheads while you’re out on daily walks…while social distancing, of course.

The LeBron 17 ‘Graffiti’ arrives June 5 via the SNKRS app and costs $200. You can peep more photos in the gallery below.

Photo: Nike / Nike Basketball