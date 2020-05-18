Gillette Taps Celebrity Barbers For Advice To Keep Everyone Trimmed Up During Quarantine

We’re going on about nine weeks of being stuck in the house.

Quarantine has people missing their favorite bars, coworkers, and of course, their barbers. Some have decided to just let their hair and beards grow wild in the meantime, and others have downright struggled to make themselves presentable on Zoom calls. But Gillette has come through in the clutch to keep you looking fresh in the age of social distancing.

The famous razor brand doesn’t only have the proper tools to make maintaining grooming easy but even tapped a few celebrity barbers to make your cut look professional.

The first tip comes from celebrity barber Barry Hairston whose clients include Seth Curry, Marcus Spears, Wesley Matthews, and Deron Williams. Tons of people with sensitive –which includes a lot of Black men– have sworn off razors that use cartridges in fear of constant irritation and a barrage of hair bumps. But Hairston assures that Gillette’s new SkinGuard won’t get you caught up in that nightmare.

“For guys who are hesitant to use a cartridge razor because they get razor bumps or redness, I always recommend the Gillette SkinGuard razor which is specifically designed for guys with sensitive skin. This is my go-to razor for a comfortable shave. When shaving, I like to rinse the cartridge in hot water under the faucet after every 4-5 stokes to avoid the blade from clogging.”

For those who have a beard and are looking to keep it trimmed, barber Josh Pereira — who cuts Gordon Hayward and Kyle Van Noy’s hair–has you covered on that front.

“I tell clients who want to keep up with their looks while they can’t go to the barber to use the Gillette Styler. My go-to tip that I give guys for beard trimming is to always start with the highest guard and then keep going lower until you get to the length you desire,” tells us. “The great thing about the Gillette Styler is that it’s small and has everything you need in one razor so it’s easy to trim your beard, then edge up and finish with a shave looking like you just came out of the barbershop!”

To step up your barber skills, you can cop the SkinGuard for $17 and the Styler for $24.